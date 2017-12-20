Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Middleby's Revenue Grew 3.3%

Stock Monitor: Nordson Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Middleby's net revenues increased 3.3% to $593.04 million from $574.22 million in Q3 FY16, as a result of the higher sales generated due to recent acquisitions and a favorable foreign currency-translation impact. The Company's net revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $2.27 billion.

For the reported quarter, Middleby's gross profit decreased 1.4% to $228.52 million from $231.73 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 190 basis points to 38.5% of revenue from 40.4% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Middleby's operating income decreased 2.6% to $118.26 million from $121.44 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 120 basis points to 19.9% of revenue from 21.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Middleby's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 0.8% to $112.78 million from $111.85 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 50 basis points to 19.0% of revenue from 19.5% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Middleby's net income decreased 1.6% to $74.67 million from $75.85 million in Q3 FY16, due to restructuring expenses. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 1.5% to $1.31 from $1.33 in the same period of last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS was $1.36, which was below analysts' expectations of $1.41.

Segment Details

Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment's revenue increased 7% to $354.8 million from $331.6 million in the third quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin decreased 220 basis points to 39.5% of revenue from 41.7% of revenue in Q3 FY16, due to recently acquired businesses with lower margins, along with less favorable sales mix.

Food Processing Equipment Group - For the reported quarter, the Company's Food Processing Equipment Group segment's revenue increased 5.7% to $86.9 million from $82.2 in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin increased 120 basis points to 40.5% of revenue from 39.3% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

Residential Kitchen Equipment Group - For the reported quarter, the Company's Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment's revenue decreased 5.7% to $151.3 million from $160.5 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin decreased 290 basis points to 35.7% of revenue from 38.6% of revenue in Q3 FY16, due to investments made associated with new product introduction of Viking products into the marketplace, along with costs associated with temporary business restructuring impact at AGA.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Middleby's cash and cash equivalents increased 19.3% to $81.73 million from $68.49 million as on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt, less current maturities, increased 30.2% to $945.52 million from $726.24 million in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net trade accounts and other receivables increased 3.4% to $336.81 million from $325.87 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable decreased 1.7% to $144.47 million from $146.92 million in Q4 FY16.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 19, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, The Middleby's stock slightly declined 0.86%, ending the trading session at $130.85.

Volume traded for the day: 431.45 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 15.09%; previous three-month period - up 5.98%; past six-month period - up 8.35%; and year-to-date - up 1.58%

After yesterday's close, The Middleby's market cap was at $7.24 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.60.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry.

