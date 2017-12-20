Active-Investors: Wired News - Hershey to Acquire Amplify Snack Brands

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2017 / Active-Investors issued a free report on The Hershey Co. (NYSE: HSY) ("Hershey"), which is readily accessible upon registration at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HSY as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On December 18, 2017, the Company announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE: BETR) ("Amplify") for $12.00 per share in cash and assume about $600 million in debt for the SkinnyPop popcorn and Tyrrell's potato chips maker. This announcement signals the intent of the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Michele Buck, to lead consolidation in the industry after the Company rejected a takeover bid from Oreo maker, Mondelez International, Inc. ("Mondelez"). Sign up now for our free research reports at:

Terms of the Agreement

The transaction is structured as a tender offer followed by a merger, valued at about $1.6 billion, including net debt and a make-whole payment of $76 million concerning the Tax Receivable Agreement. The transaction, according to the Companies, will be funded with cash on hand and new debt, and is expected not to impact Hershey's current earnings. The Company expects the transaction to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first year post-closing, with an increase in accretion in the second year post the close.

Hershey stated that it expects to cut $20 million a year from Amplify's operating expenses, but no specifications were provided on how it would affect the Company's existing workforce. On October 26, 2017, in its Q3 FY17 release, Hershey stated that they were executing against the right strategies and investing in the brands and channels that would continue to drive its business forward.

Owing to the growth trajectory and margin structure of Amplify's key products, the acquisition is expected to be accretive to Hershey's financial milestones. Amplify's brands capitalize primarily on the fast-growing trends in the snacking industry, which Hershey's may find complementary to its portfolio. Also, the joint venture would bring forth a brand that invests in category management solutions to deliver a higher level of returns and velocity at the retail front.

Amplify's Recent Acquisition

Amplify bought Tyrrells from Investcorp, a Bahrain-based investment firm, in 2016. Tyrrells was founded by William Chase, a farmer, who later took up the reins to a crisps and vodka business as an entrepreneur. Hershey also recently rejected a takeover attempt by Cadbury and Oreo owner, Mondelez in 2016, where through this acquisition it plans to evolve into "an innovative snacking powerhouse."

Hershey's Q3 FY17 Results

Prior to the acquisition, Hershey announced its Q3 FY17 results for the three-month period ended October 01, 2017. The Company reported net sales of $2.033 billion for Q3 FY17, where net income stood at about $273.3 million, or $1.28 per share, versus $227.4 million, or $1.06 per share, in Q3 FY16.

During the reported quarter, the Company's Board of Directors also approved a new $100 million stock repurchase authorization, where according to the release, Hershey's solid balance sheet and strong cash flow generation delivered financial flexibility in returning cash to its shareholders.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 19, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, The Hershey's stock rose 1.04%, ending the trading session at $115.45.

Volume traded for the day: 1.16 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 982.56 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.82%; previous three-month period - up 6.48%; past twelve-month period - up 13.79%; and year-to-date - up 11.62%

After yesterday's close, The Hershey's market cap was at $24.48 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 34.38.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.27%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Confectioners industry.

