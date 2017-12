Nordic Nanovector ASA - Extraordinary General Meeting Held

OSLO, Norway, Dec.20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") (OSE: NANO) was held today on 20 December 2017 in Oslo, Norway (the "EGM").

All proposals were resolved by the EGM as presented in the notice convening the EGM.

The complete minutes of the EGM are attached to this release and is also available on www.nordinanovector.com.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 2019. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutinin core markets. The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

For further information, please contact:

Ludvik Sandnes

Chairman

Phone: +47-90-74-30-17

E-mail: lsandnes@nordicnanovector.com

