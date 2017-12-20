As from December 21, 2017, Seamless Distribution AB will be listed under its new company name Invuo Technologies AB.



New company name: Invuo Technologies AB ----------------------------------------------- New short name: INVUO ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code SE0000857369 ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 34601 -----------------------------------------------



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.