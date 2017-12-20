

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to grind higher Wednesday morning amid concerns that GOP tax cuts will result in damaging budget deficits.



The Senate passed tax reform last night and the House will make a final re-vote today.



Gold was up $4.80 at $1268 an ounce, extending recent gains.



National Association of Realtors Existing Home Sales for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The analysts are looking for consensus of 5.550 million, up from 5.480 million a week ago.



The Mortgage Bankers Association said weekly U.S. mortgage applications dropped 4.9% last week. Applications are 8 percent lower than a year ago. This was the weakest weekly showing since April, according to CNBC.



