Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, announced the appointment of satellite industry executive Samer Halawi to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Assuming the role effective January 9, 2018, Mr. Halawi will lead an organization spanning the Company's global commercial operations, including the broadband, mobility, media, and government businesses, as well as the sales and marketing teams.

Intelsat created the new role to accelerate the commercialization of its Intelsat EpicNG high throughput fleet and build additional focus on the introduction of new managed services, unlocking new applications to drive company growth. Mr. Halawi will also be responsible for leading the Company's engagement with key business partners such as OneWeb and Kymeta as well as with leading distributors and VARs across sectors.

"Samer is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of delivering results," said Intelsat Chief Executive Officer Stephen Spengler. "As we seek to expand our share of the growing global telecommunications sector, Samer's extensive background and expertise in mobility services and in bringing new products and services to market will be instrumental in guiding our commercial operations to capitalize on new, fast growing applications. Intelsat will benefit greatly by the addition of an executive of his stature, and we welcome him to our team. I look forward to working closely with him to deliver a compelling value proposition for our customers in each sector."

Mr. Halawi joins Intelsat with more than 20 years' experience in business development, telecommunications and global satellite communications. Most recently serving as CCO of LEO start-up OneWeb, Mr. Halawi also served for six years as the Chief Executive Officer for Thuraya Telecommunications Company, a leader in mobile satellite services. Other career experience includes positions at Inmarsat, Flag Telecom and ICO Global Communications.

Mr. Halawi holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Lawrence Technological University and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor in the United States.

