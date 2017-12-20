Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest clickstream analytics study on the luxury products industry. A renowned luxury products manufacturer wanted to seek ways to quickly improve pricing strategies, better segment customers, and analyze the website's performance. The client wanted to attain valuable insights into the customer's shopping patterns and their behavior.

According to the clickstream analytics experts at Quantzig, "In the luxury products manufacturing space, the increasing need for knowing the trends in shopping behavior is forcing manufacturers to rely on clickstream analytics solutions."

Omnichannel retail leaves behind vast trails of digital data prints during e-commerce interactions. This data is used by manufacturers to understand the trends in the shopping behavior of the customers. Major organizations in the luxury products manufacturing industry are adopting clickstream analytics to gain insights on the websites that the consumer visit and develop effective strategies.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client facilitate business decisions and identify opportunities in the luxury products manufacturing space. The client was able to identify and classify the reasons for customer churn and augment the product web pages in an agile and seamless manner. Also, the client was able to gain insights into the user engagement, site performance, and response times.

This clickstream analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Profile potential customer segments based on traffic insights

Introduce more personalized offers to the customers

This clickstream analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Improving user's interaction with the website and leveraging vast sets of data

Determining the data that yields maximum information and analyzing the pages that web visitors were visiting

