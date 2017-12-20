Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new brand strategy study on the metal manufacturing industry. A renowned metal manufacturing client wanted to differentiate their products and drive effective marketing campaigns to improve brand awareness. Furthermore, the client also wanted to quantify the value and authenticity of the organization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005446/en/

Leveraging Infiniti's Brand Strategy Helps a Leading Metal Manufacturing Client Reinforce their Position in the Australian Market (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the brand strategy experts at Infiniti, "Leading metal manufacturers can successfully generate revenues and further create a strong brand equity with the help of solutions such as brand strategy."

In the metal manufacturing space, major companies are looking to fortify and capitalize on innovations to serve the mechanical, automotive, and construction industries better. Leading companies in the metal manufacturing market have started implementing a robust brand strategy to capture significant market shares.

Request a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to enhance their brand awareness and efficiently drive growth. The client was able to identify the short-term and long-term goals and refine brand equity. Also, the client was able to identify the brand's value proposition and improve their positioning strategies.

This brand strategy solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain better clarity into the competitive landscape and enhance the brand's performance

Improve brand recognition, build credibility, and increase advertising effectiveness

To read more, request a free proposal

This brand strategy solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining a keen understanding of the channels

Delivering the value that the customers desire in the Australian market

To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete brand strategy study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/brand-strategy-metal-manufacturing

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005446/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us