Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Campbell Acquires Snyder's-Lance; Expands its Snacks Portfolio

Transaction details

As per the terms of the agreement, Campbell Soup has agreed to pay $50 in cash for each Snyder's-Lance's share. The offer price represents a 27% premium of Snyder's-Lance's closing share price on December 13, 2017, the last trading day before the deal was announced. The deal has been approved by the Board of Directors of both companies. The transaction is expected to close in early Q2 2018 and is subject to regulatory and shareholders' approval and other closing condition. Members of the Warehime family, who own nearly 13.2% of Snyder's-Lance's shares, have agreed to vote in favor of the transaction.

Once the transaction is completed, Snyder's-Lance will become part of Campbell Soup's Global Biscuits and Snacks division which is led by President Luca Mignini. This division already manages the Company's Pepperidge Farm, Arnott's, and Kelson businesses as well as the simple meals and shelf-stable beverages business in Australia, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. This division will manage the combined snacks brands of Campbell Soup and Snyder's-Lance. The acquisition will create one company with one of the largest portfolio of snacking brands in the industry.

Campbell Soup plans to finance the acquisition by acquiring fresh debt of $6.2 billion. The Company plans to suspend its share buyback program till FY22 so that it can utilize any free cashflows to pay off its debts. The Company is confident of maintaining its current dividend policy.

Commenting on the acquisition, Denise Morrison, President and CEO of Campbell Soup, said:

"The combination of Snyder's-Lance brands with Pepperidge Farm, Arnott's, and Kelson will create a diversified snacking leader, drive sales growth and create value for shareholders. This acquisition will dramatically transform Campbell, shifting our center of gravity and further diversifying our portfolio into the faster-growing snacking category."

Brian J. Driscoll, President and CEO of Snyder's-Lance, added:

"Following a thorough review process of strategic options, we believe this transaction maximizes value for our shareholders through an immediate and certain cash premium. The transaction also unlocks the value of our portfolio, reflecting the progress we have made planning and executing our transformation."

Benefits of the transaction

Campbell Soup expects that the acquisition will be accretive to its adjusted EPS in fiscal 2019, excluding integration costs and costs to achieve synergies. The Company also expects the transaction to result in approximately $170 million in cost synergies by end of fiscal 2022. The Company also expects to benefit from Snyder's-Lance's existing cost-cutting measures.

The acquisition will allow Campbell Soup to increase its market share in the $89 billion US snacking market. Snyder's-Lance's net sales for the trailing twelve months ended on September 30, 2017, was $2.2 billion. This deal would add to Campbell Soup's revenues from baked snacks product portfolio which recorded approximately $2.5 billion in net sales in fiscal 2017. With this acquisition, Campbell's portfolio of snacking brands will represent approximately 46% of the Company's annual net sales on a pro-forma basis compared to its soup portfolio which would represent approximately 27% of the Company's annual net sales, including sales from its recent acquisition of Pacific Foods. Campbell Soup completed the acquisition of Pacific Foods of Oregon (Pacific Foods), a leading producer of organic broth, soup and beverages on December 12, 2017. The total annual sale of Campbell Soup is expected to cross the $10 billion mark with this acquisition.

The acquisition will also allow Campbell Soup to expand its business in a high growth category. The acquisition will also allow Campbell Soup to take advantage of Snyder's-Lance's faster-growing distribution channels.

About Campbell Soup Co.

Camden, New Jersey-based Campbell Soup was founded in 1869 and is a global food company that makes a range of high-quality soups and simple meals, beverages, snacks, and packaged fresh foods. For generations, people have trusted Campbell Soup to provide authentic, flavorful, and readily available foods and beverages. The Company's products are sold under the Campbell's, Pepperidge Farm, Bolthouse Farms, Arnott's, V8, Swanson, Pace, Prego, Plum, Royal Dansk, Kjeldsens, Garden Fresh Gourmet, and Pacific Foods brands.

About Snyder's-Lance Inc.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Snyder's-Lance manufactures and markets a wide range of snacks including pretzels, sandwich crackers, potato chips, kettle chips, cookies, tortilla chips, popcorn, nuts and other snacks. The Company's leading snacks brands include: Snyder's of Hanover®, Lance®, Kettle Brand®, KETTLE® Chips, Cape Cod®, Snack Factory® Pretzel Crisps®, Pop Secret®, Emerald®, Late July®, Krunchers! ®, Tom's®, Archway®, Jays®, Stella D'oro®, Eatsmart Snacks™, O-Ke-Doke®, Metcalfe's skinny®, etc.

The Company's products are sold across grocery and mass merchandisers, convenience stores, club stores, food service outlets and other channels in US and internationally. Snyder's-Lance has approximately 6,000 employees and operates 13 manufacturing centers throughout the US and the UK.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 19, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Campbell Soup's stock fell 1.77%, ending the trading session at $48.78.

Volume traded for the day: 4.12 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.81 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month period - up 4.88%

After yesterday's close, Campbell Soup's market cap was at $14.36 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.06.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.87%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Processed & Packaged Goods industry.

