Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Blue Buffalo's Revenue Grew 18.4% and EPS Soared 145.5%

Stock Monitor: Sanderson Farms Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Blue Buffalo's net revenues increased 18.4% to $340.85 million from $288.0 million in Q3 FY16. The increase was driven by 9.8% volume, 8.3% mix, and 0.3% pricing. The Company's net revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $324.5 million.

For the reported quarter, Blue Buffalo's gross profit increased 20.7% to $160.82 million from $133.21 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 90 basis points to 47.2% of revenue from 46.3% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Blue Buffalo's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 131.8% to $88.1 million from $38.0 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBITDA margin increased 1,260 basis points to 25.8% of revenue from 13.2% of revenue in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, Blue Buffalo's adjusted EBITDA increased 20.1% to $89.2 million from $74.3 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin increased 40 basis points to 26.2% of revenue from 25.8% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Blue Buffalo's operating income increased 139.7% to $85.63 million from $35.72 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 1,270 basis points to 25.1% of revenue from 12.4% of revenue in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 60 basis points to 25.2% of revenue from 24.6% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Blue Buffalo's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 160.2% to $83.50 million from $32.09 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin increased 1,340 basis points to 24.5% of revenue from 11.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Blue Buffalo's net income increased 147.4% to $53.14 million on a y-o-y basis from $21.48 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 145.5% to $0.27 on a y-o-y basis from $0.11 in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, Blue Buffalo's adjusted net income increased 19.2% to $53.3 million on a y-o-y basis from $44.7 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 22.7% to $0.27 on a y-o-y basis from $0.22 in Q3 FY16, surpassing analysts' expectations of $0.25.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Blue Buffalo's cash and cash equivalents increased 5.4% to $308.38 million from $292.66 million as on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt increased 3.1% to $390.78 million from $379.18 million in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net receivables increased 30.4% to $150.55 million from $115.45 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 60.2% to $56.47 million from $35.24 million in Q4 FY16.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's cash provided by operating activities increased 8.7% to $121.24 million from $111.53 million in the comparable period of last year.

Outlook

For FY17, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $1.25 billion - $1.26 billion, and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the band of $0.91 - $0.93.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 19, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Blue Buffalo Pet Products' stock fell 1.56%, ending the trading session at $31.50.

Volume traded for the day: 1.75 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.70 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.40%; previous three-month period - up 19.50%; past twelve-month period - up 28.00%; and year-to-date - up 31.03%

After yesterday's close, Blue Buffalo Pet Products' market cap was at $5.98 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 35.92.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Food - Major Diversified industry.

