Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - BeiGene Announced Initiation of Pivotal Trial of PARP Inhibitor Pamiparib in Chinese Patients with Ovarian Cancer

Pamiparib is Being Evaluated in Several Global Clinical Trials

John V. Oyler, Founder, CEO and Chairman of BeiGene, stated that clinical development of pamiparib began in Australia in July 2014 and in China in December 2016. Pamiparib is being evaluated in several global clinical trials in a broad range of indications, both as monotherapy and in combination with tislelizumab (BGB-A317), BeiGene's anti-PD-1 antibody, with chemotherapy or with radiotherapy. John added that the Company looks forward to advancing pamiparib in China, where no PARP inhibitor has been approved.

Pivotal Phase-2 Clinical Trial

The pivotal Phase-2 single-arm, open-label, multi-center trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic profile of pamiparib in patients with high-grade ovarian cancer, including fallopian cancer or primary peritoneal cancer, harboring a known or suspected deleterious germline BRCA1/2 mutation. This trial plans to enroll approximately 100 patients who have received at least two previous lines of therapy in the advanced or metastatic setting. The trial's primary endpoint is objective response rate (ORR) as assessed by independent radiology review.

PARP Inhibitors Approved for Ovarian Cancer in United States

FDA has approved TESARO's PARP inhibitor Zejula (niraparib) for women with some types of ovarian, fallopian tube, or peritoneal cancers. It has been approved for women whose cancer has come back after they received chemotherapy.

Rubraca® (rucaparib) tablets is FDA approved PARP therapy for treatment for women who have advanced ovarian cancer with a BRCA mutation and have received two or more chemotherapy medicines.

FDA has granted approval to Olaparib tablets (Lynparza®) as maintenance treatment for patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are having partial or complete responses to platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients can use the drug regardless of whether they have inherited mutations in a BRCA gene.

BeiGene Initiated Pivotal Trial of PD-1 Antibody BGB-A317 in Chinese Patients with Urothelial Cancer

On July 5, 2017, the first patient was dosed in a pivotal clinical trial in China of BGB-A317, an investigational anti-PD-1 antibody, in patients with urothelial cancer (UC), more commonly known as bladder cancer. BGB-A317 was also being evaluated in a pivotal trial in China in patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma. Chemotherapy-refractory bladder cancer patients in China have very limited treatment options and poor outcomes.

About Pamiparib

Pamiparib (BGB-290) is a highly potent and selective PARP inhibitor with favorable drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic properties. BGB-290 has shown favorable PARP1 and PARP2 selectivity in biochemical assays and has demonstrated improved specificity compared to other PARP inhibitors, such as olaparib, in cell line proliferation screens. Pamiparib is currently in global clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents for a variety of solid tumor malignancies.

About Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer refers to any cancerous growth that begins in the ovary. It is the tenth most common cancer among women in the United States. Risk factors for developing ovarian cancer include family history, older age, reproductive history, and obesity. The warning signs include ongoing pain or cramps in the belly or back, abnormal vaginal bleeding, nausea, and bloating.

About BeiGene, Ltd

Founded in 2010, BeiGene is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery and development of innovative, molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company's lead product candidates are BGB-3111, a potent and highly selective small molecule BTK inhibitor that is currently being evaluated in dose expansion clinical trials and BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody against the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1. BeiGene is headquartered in Cayman Islands.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 19, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, BeiGene's stock declined 1.41%, ending the trading session at $95.59.

Volume traded for the day: 171.58 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 13.55%; previous three-month period - up 10.83%; past twelve-month period - up 227.03%; and year-to-date - up 214.86%

After yesterday's close, BeiGene's market cap was at $4.36 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors