Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Zillow's Q3 Revenues Surged 25.0% Y-O-Y and Outperformed Estimates

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the quarter ended September 30, 2017, Zillow reported record revenues of $281.84 million compared to $224.59 million at the end of Q3 FY16. The Company's total revenue numbers topped market consensus estimates of $276.8 million. Total Marketplace segment's revenue, which contributed 93% of the total revenues of the Company, increased to $262.70 million in Q3 FY17 from $206.90 million in Q3 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's Display segment's revenues increased to $19.14 million in Q3 FY17 from $17.70 million in the prior year's same quarter.

The online real estate marketplace posted net income of $9.21 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 compared to $6.81 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income increased to $38.04 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 from $32.93 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report adjusted net earnings of $0.17 per diluted share.

Operational Metrics

In the reported quarter, Zillow spent $22.15 million as cost of revenue compared to $17.61 million in Q3 FY16. Sales and marketing expenses were $107.11 million during Q3 FY17 compared to $93.18 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's total costs and expenses increased to $267.09 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $216.75 million in Q3 FY16.

The Company's income from operations stood at $14.75 million for Q3 FY17 compared to $7.84 million in Q3 FY16. During the reported quarter, the Company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew to $70.96 million, or 25% of revenue from $59.46 million, or 26% of revenue, in Q3 FY16.

In Q3 FY17, more than 175 million average monthly unique users visited the Company's mobile apps and websites, which was 6% higher than the year ago comparable quarter. In July 2017, the Company witnessed an all-time high of more than 187 million unique users visiting Company's mobile apps and websites.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the three quarters ended September 30, 2017, the Company generated $176.92 million as net cash inflows from its operating activities compared to $30.44 million in the prior year's corresponding period. At the close of books on September 30, 2017, Zillow had $319.94 million as total cash and cash equivalents compared to $243.59 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. The Company's long-term debt increased to $380.80 million as on September 30, 2017, from $367.40 million as on December 31, 2016.

Outlook

In its earnings guidance for the full year FY17, Zillow's management expects revenues to be in the range of $1.068 billion to $1.073 billion. The Company forecasts adjusted EBITDA to be between $233 million and $238 million.

For the quarter ending December 31, 2017, the Company forecasts revenues to be in the band of $274 million to $279 million. The Company expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $68 million and $73 million, while adjusted net income is anticipated to be in the range of $6.5 million and $11.5 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 19, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Zillow Group's stock rose 3.27%, ending the trading session at $43.00.

Volume traded for the day: 390.78 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.83%; previous three-month period - up 7.10%; past twelve-month period - up 12.59%; and year-to-date - up 17.97%

After yesterday's close, Zillow Group's market cap was at $7.95 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Information Providers industry.

