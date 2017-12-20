Active-Investors: Wired News - Hong Kong-based UTStarcom Expands Business in India; Bags Several Projects and Expands Manufacturing Capacity

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2017 / Active-Investors issued a free report on UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI), which is readily accessible upon registration at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=UTSI as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On December 18, 2017, the Company announced that it has made great progress in expanding its business in India. The Company has managed to add strategic customers and bag projects in the region as well as add to its manufacturing capabilities by outsourcing its product manufacturing to local manufacturing entities. Sign up now for our free research reports at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, UTStarcom Holdings most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=UTSI

UTStarcom's projects in India

UTStarcom has a long-term relationship with India's largest public-sector telecom company, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The Company has managed to win various projects from BSNL which include the following:

BSNL's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspot network including Wi-Fi offload Project: In this project, UTStarcom will be the major supplier of components for the Carrier Wi-Fi network to Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HFCL). HFCL is acting as a System Integrator to BSNL in this project.

BSNL's MPLS-TP-based Converged Packet Access Network (CPAN) equipment of various capacities. The Packet Access Network equipment is used in the aggregation of traffic across the BSNL Network. In this project, UTStarcom will be the System Integrator.

A new turnkey signaling solution with FMNP functionality-compliant SSTP nodes. In this project large capacity system with planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and migration of all network elements to the new system. In this project UTStarcom will be the main supplier for the large capacity Signaling Gateway, software, and servers.

A majority of these projects have been awarded to UTStarcom on a turnkey basis and include the supply of wide range of products and providing a variety of related services. The Company is committed to providing steady flow of technically advanced products not only to BSNL but also to its other Indian customers.

Additionally, the Company is expanding its manufacturing capacity by outsourcing its manufacturing to local entities. The Company plans to go a step ahead of this and is committed to supporting the Indian Government's "Make in India' initiative. Under this initiative, the Company is planning to produce equipment in India in partnership with local manufacturing entities.

Management Comments

Commenting on the Company's strides in India Tim Ti, CEO of UTStarcom, said:

"Demand is rising rapidly for modern broadband services in the Indian telecom market. This demand is fueling healthy competition, which drives continuous modernization and the use of innovative yet cost-effective solutions. We believe our recent contract wins in India demonstrate that we are recognized for our high-quality products and cost-effective carrier-grade telecom solutions."

Rahul Pandey, Managing Director of Sales & Marketing - UTStarcom India, added:

"UTStarcom not only supplies its own products as well as third-party equipment as needed, but also assumes the role of a system integrator. Our strong local team in India supported by our headquarters team ensures timely delivery and smooth implementation of projects."

Anupam Srivastava, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, stated:

"UTStarcom is a strong player in the India telecom market with a solid product portfolio that is suited to our core business. Most importantly, as we witnessed over the course of many years of cooperation, UTStarcom is a reliable partner that comes with cost-effective and good quality solutions which fits into the business needs of BSNL."

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is a global telecom infrastructure provider which was founded in 1991. It provides technology for the growing demand for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The Company delivers cutting-edge packet optical transport and broadband access solutions coupled with a carrier-grade Software Defined Networking platform to give telecommunications carriers the power to build highly efficient and resilient future-proof networks for a range of applications, including mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access and Wi-Fi data offload. The Company's strategic investments in media operational support service providers expand its capabilities in the field of next-generation video platforms. The Company has offices in Tokyo, Japan, San Jose, USA, Hangzhou, China, and Delhi and Bangalore in India.

About Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd

BSNL is a leading public-sector enterprise, which provides a comprehensive range of telecom services in India including Wireline, CDMA mobile, GSM mobile, Internet, Broadband, Carrier service, MPLS-VPN, VSAT, VoIP, IN Services, FTTH, etc. BSNL has installed Quality Telecom Network in the country and now focusing on improving it, expanding the network, introducing new telecom services with ICT applications in villages and winning customer's confidence. BSNL is one of the major service providers in its license area. BSNL has set up a world-class multi-gigabit, multi-protocol convergent IP infrastructure that provides convergent services like voice, data, and video through the same Backbone and Broadband Access Network. At present BSNL has 13.88 million wireline phone subscribers, 94.36 million cellular, and 1.02 million WLL customers, 21.86 million broadband customers including both wireline and wireless broadband.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 19, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, UTStarcom Holdings' stock dropped 2.69%, ending the trading session at $6.15.

Volume traded for the day: 156.93 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 86.36%; previous three-month period - up 168.56%; past twelve-month period - up 209.05%; and year-to-date - up 207.50%

After yesterday's close, UTStarcom Holdings' market cap was at $223.31 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 246.00.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Wireless Communications industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors