

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures inched higher Wednesday, after industry data showed another surprisingly large drawdown in U.S. oil inventories.



In its weekly report, the American Petroleum Institute said crude inventories decreased by 5.2 million barrels for the week ending December 15 to 438.7 million, whereas markets estimated a fall of 3.8 million barrels.



The Energy Information Administration reports the government's weekly data this morning.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 27 cents at $57.43 a barrel.



National Association of Realtors Existing Home Sales for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The analysts are looking for consensus of 5.550 million, up from 5.480 million a week ago.



The Mortgage Bankers Association said weekly U.S. mortgage applications dropped 4.9% last week. Applications are 8 percent lower than a year ago. This was the weakest weekly showing since April, according to CNBC.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX