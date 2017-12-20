

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson (EMR) said it has agreed to acquire Cooper-Atkins, a manufacturer of temperature management and environmental measurement devices and wireless monitoring solutions for foodservice, healthcare and industrial markets.



The acquisition is expected to close within the next 60 days, subject to various regulatory approvals.



Headquartered in Middlefield, Conn., Cooper-Atkins is a privately-owned company with approximately 150 employees, and has offices and operations in Ohio, Florida and Singapore.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX