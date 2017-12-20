

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch economic growth is set to exceed 3 percent next year, as in 2017, the forecasting agency CPB said Wednesday.



The economy is set to expand 3.1 percent next year after registering an estimated 3.2 percent in 2017, the agency said in its December forecast. These are the highest growth percentages since 2007, the CPB said.



According to CPB, government spending is playing a particular role. In 2017, the increase in government spending was no more than 0.4 percent, whereas in 2018, it is projected to be 3.5 percent, said CPB.



Despite this increase in public spending, the government budget will still have a surplus of 0.5 percent, the CPB added.



The unemployment rate is forecast to fall to 3.9 percent next year, the lowest since 2007. The tight labor market means companies will pay higher wages, in order to attract and hold on to personnel, the agency said.



