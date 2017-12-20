IAR Systems Enables Development of Comprehensive new IoT Module From NXP

Uppsala, SWEDEN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, announces tool support for the new LPC54018 MCU-based IoT module from NXP Semiconductors. Using the leading development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbenchfor Armwill enable developers to quickly and easily create powerful connected applications based on the new module.

The LPC54018 MCU-based IoT module includes support for Amazon FreeRTOS and provides a seamless Wi-Fi connection to Amazon Web Services (AWS), enabling developers to create secure, cost-effective IoT solutions. The module offers unlimited memory extensibility, a root of trust built on the embedded SRAM physical unclonable functions (PUF) and on-chip cryptographic accelerators. Thanks to the easy-to-use software libraries of Amazon FreeRTOS, cloud on-boarding and over-the-air device management is made easy. Now available for this IoT module are development tools from IAR Systems, which provide leading code optimization technology and extensive debugging functionality coupled with professional technical support offered globally.

Thanks to outstanding speed optimizations, IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm and the included IAR C/C++ Compiler' generate very fast and efficient code. With the shortest possible execution times, it is the ultimate choice for development of high-performance, low-power applications such as new innovations built on this new IoT module. To enable extensive debugging and profiling, the toolchain includes features such as complex code and data breakpoints, runtime stack analysis, call stack visualization, code coverage analysis and integrated monitoring of power consumption. Through add-on tools for static analysis and runtime analysis, developers gain complete code control.

"We recently announced support for the new IoT microcontroller operating system Amazon FreeRTOS from Amazon Web Services," says Anders Lundgren, Product Manager, IAR Systems. "This support in combination with the powerful code optimizations and debugging capabilities of IAR Embedded Workbench will enable developers to leverage the full potential of the new IoT module from NXP."

More information about IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is available at www.iar.com/iar-embedded-workbench/tools-for-arm/.

IAR Systems contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén

Media Relations

IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00

E-mail: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Stefan Skarin

CEO

IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00

E-mail: stefan.skarin@iar.com

