As of December 21, 2017, the following instruments listed on STO Corporate Bonds will change short name and market segment to STO Sustainable Bonds. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged.



ISIN New Short Name New Trading Code New Segment --------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0006371316 OREBRO117 OREBRO117 STO Sustainable Bonds --------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0006371324 OREBRO118 OREBRO118 STO Sustainable Bonds --------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0009164213 OREBRO122 OREBRO122 STO Sustainable Bonds ---------------------------------------------------------------------



