Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Coca-Cola European Partners Reported Q3 FY17 Results

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q3 FY17, CCEP's reported revenues fell 1.50% to $2.96 billion from $3.01 billion in last year's comparable quarter. Meanwhile, the company's comparable and FX-neutral revenue also fell during Q3 FY17 to €2.99 billion compared to €3.01 billion in Q3 FY16.

The independent Coca-Cola bottler reported profit after taxes of €304 million, or €0.62 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 compared to €327 million, or €0.67 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's comparable profit after taxes came in at €333 million, or €0.68 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 versus €321 million, or €0.66 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16.

Operating Metrics

During Q3 FY17, CCEP's comparable cost of sales fell marginally to €1.77 billion from €1.80 billion in Q3 FY16. The Company's comparable gross profit was €1.20 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to €1.21 billion in previous year's corresponding quarter. In Q3 FY17, the Company incurred comparable operating expenses of €726 million versus €754 million in Q3 FY16. In the reported quarter, comparable operating profit increased to €470 million from €459 million in Q3 FY16. Furthermore, the comparable profit before taxes during Q3 FY17 came in at €441 million compared to €429 million in the previous year's same quarter.

In Q3 FY17, the Company's comparable volume fell 3.5% to 669 million of unit cases from 691 million of unit cases in Q3 FY16, primarily attributed to reflecting strong prior year hurdles, unfavorable weather conditions, and the impact from customer disruptions. Additionally, revenue per unit case in Q3 FY17 was €4.48, rising from €4.36 in last year's comparable quarter.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

During the nine months ended September 29, 2017, CCEP's operating activities provided net cash of €1.13 billion, compared to €985 million in in the year-ago comparable quarter. Meanwhile, free cash flow during the first three-quarter of FY17 stood at €770 million.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents balance of €473 million as on September 29, 2017, compared to €386 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's non-current borrowings fell to €5.14 billion as on September 29, 2017, from €5.56 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Outlook

In its guidance for full-year FY17, CCEP's management affirmed the prior guidance of modest low single-digit revenue growth, along with up to high single-digits growth in operating profit and diluted earnings per share. Meanwhile, excluding synergies, the Company expects core operating profit growth is expected to modestly exceed revenue growth in FY17.

The Company now expects free cash flow in a range of €850 million to €900 million in FY17, which will include the expected benefit from improved working capital offset by the impact of restructuring and integration costs. Capital expenditures during FY17 are projected to be around €550 million, including €50 million to €175 million of capital expenditures related to synergies. Furthermore, the Company does not intend to repurchase shares in FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 19, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Coca-Cola European Partners' stock slightly rose 0.05%, ending the trading session at $39.37.

Volume traded for the day: 1.09 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.12%; past twelve-month period - up 21.47%; and year-to-date - up 25.38%

After yesterday's close, Coca-Cola European Partners' market cap was at $19.03 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.37.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.54%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Beverages - Soft Drinks industry.

