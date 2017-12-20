Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Capella Education Raised its Dividend by 5%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on December 21, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2017 / Active-Investors has a free review on Capella Education Co. (NASDAQ: CPLA) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2017. To capture the dividend payout, investors are required to purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on December 20, 2017. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on CPLA:

Dividend Declared

On December 07, 2017, Capella Education, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.02 increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.43 per outstanding share of common stock. The cash dividend is payable on January 18, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 22, 2017.

Capella Education's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.17%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 1.88% for the Services sector.

Dividend Insights

Capella Education has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.48 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Capella Education is forecasted to report earnings of $3.69 per share for the next year, which is substantially above the Company's annualized dividend of $1.72 per share.

At September 30, 2017, Capella Education had cash and marketable securities of $186.9 million compared to $162.3 million at December 31, 2016, and no debt as of these dates. The Company reported that cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $56.3 million compared to $76.8 million in the same period a year ago. The Company's financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Important Development

On October 30, 2017, Strayer Education, Inc. and Capella Education announced that they have agreed to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction, creating a national leader in education innovation, with an implied equity value of approximately $1.9 billion.

Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, Strayer and Capella will combine in an all-stock merger of equals with Capella's shareholders receiving 0.875 Strayer's shares for each Capella's share, which represents a premium of approximately 22% to the closing price of Capella's shares on October 27, 2017, the last trading day prior to the announcement.

Upon completion of the merger, which is expected to be tax-free to shareholders of both companies, Strayer's shareholders will own approximately 52% and Capella's shareholders will own approximately 48% of the combined Company on a fully diluted basis.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Capella Education

Capella Education is an educational services Company that provides access to high-quality education through online postsecondary degree programs and job-ready skills offerings needed in today's market. Capella's portfolio of companies is dedicated to closing the skills gap by providing the most direct path between learning and employment.

The Company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 19, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Capella Education's stock marginally dropped 0.68%, ending the trading session at $80.35.

Volume traded for the day: 78.26 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month period - up 18.16%

After yesterday's close, Capella Education's market cap was at $933.67 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.72.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.14%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Education & Training Services industry.

