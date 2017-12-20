Via Developments Plc - Notification Marketing Period

20 December 2017
GB00BYPBC438
Via Developments PLC
("Via' or "the Company')
Notification Marketing Period
Via Developments Pc, announces that the Company has entered into a marketing period commencing from today 20 December 2017 and ending on 5 January 2018, pursuant to which the Directors will announce the results of any aggregate Bond Placings.
The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:
Via Developments Plc
24 Queen Street
Manchester
M2 5HX
Telephone: +44 161 850 2633
http://www.vdplc.com/
NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA