Via Developments Plc - Notification Marketing Period

20 December 2017

GB00BYPBC438

Via Developments PLC
 ("Via' or "the Company')

Notification Marketing Period

Via Developments Pc, announces that the Company has entered into a marketing period commencing from today 20 December 2017 and ending on 5 January 2018, pursuant to which the Directors will announce the results of any aggregate Bond Placings.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Via Developments Plc
24 Queen Street
Manchester
M2 5HX
Telephone: +44 161 850 2633
http://www.vdplc.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA


© 2017 PR Newswire