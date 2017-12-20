Via Developments Plc - Notification Marketing Period

20 December 2017

Via Developments PLC

("Via' or "the Company')

Notification Marketing Period

Via Developments Pc, announces that the Company has entered into a marketing period commencing from today 20 December 2017 and ending on 5 January 2018, pursuant to which the Directors will announce the results of any aggregate Bond Placings.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

