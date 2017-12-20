Global Small Cell Power Amplifier Market 2017-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17.44% to Reach $4.5 Billion

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Small Cell Power Amplifier Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global small cell power amplifier market is projected to witness a CAGR of 17.44% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$4.573 billion by 2022, increasing from US$2.047 billion in 2017.

Increasing penetration of internet in urban and remote areas has been on the rise. The ever-growing demand for internet raises the demand for small cell power amplifier. Small cells have the ability to improve data coverage and data transmission rate. Thus, the demand for internet and ever-increasing investment in telecommunication are the critical factors driving the demand for small cell power amplifier market.

North America is projected to maintain the largest share in the market and Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Countries like India and China with high population results in increasing number of internet users which gives a booster to the use of small cell power amplifier. Rising demand for electronics and wearable is likely to push the demand for small cell power amplifier market in Asia Pacific region.

Some of the major players discussed in the report are NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qorvo, Inc, Anadigics Inc. among others.



Segmentation



By Category

Femtocell

Picocell

Microcell

By Application

Small Cell Base Station

Data Cards with Terminals

Power Amplifier Drivers

Wideband Instrumentation

Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Key Findings of the Study



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Small Cell Power Amplifier Market Forecast by Category (US$ billion)



6. Global Small Cell Power Amplifier Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)



7. Global Small Cell Power Amplifier Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



8. Competitive intelligence



9. Company profiles



NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments Inc

Qorvo Inc

RFHIC Corporation

Anadigics Inc.

Skywork Solution Inc.

Huawei Technologies

Tektelic Communications Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g23rdd/global_small_cell?w=5





