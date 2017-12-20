Oslo Børs has performed the semi-annual review of constituents in OBX index. Norwegian Finans Holding and Questerre Energy Corporation will be added to the OBX index, while REC Silicon and Nordic Nanovector are removed. Due to this change in OBX index, tick size tables for these Norwegian shares admitted to trading on First North Sweden will be changed on December 22, 2017.



INET identifiers:



New tick size tables for the shares in question are presented in below table.



Instrument Full ISIN Symbol Order Book New tick size Tick size Name ID table table ID -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Norwegian Finans NO0010387 NOFIo 123677 Equities, NOK 207 Holding 004 Liquid -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Questerre Energy CA74836K1 QECo 76465 Equities, NOK 207 Corporation 003 Liquid -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REC Silicon NO0010112 RECo 63637 Equities, NOK 208 675 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nordic Nanovector NO0010597 NANOo 107919 Equities, NOK 208 883 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Protocol specifications



This change has no impact to protocol specifications.



INET Nordic Production change procedure and consequences



The changes will take effect in INET Nordic production and GCF reference data as of Friday, December 22, 2017.



Documentation



INET Nordic Market Model: No impact to the Market Model available on http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/European-rules/index.html



