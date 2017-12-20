AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH: AYOXXA To Present @ Biotech Showcase 2018

COLOGNE, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2017 / AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH, an international biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative multiplex protein analysis platform enabling translational science in basic and clinical research, will present at the upcoming Biotech Showcase 2018 on January 8-10, 2018 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco, CA, U.S. This conference features presentations from up and coming life sciences companies and will be held nearby during the J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference 2018.

The presentation by Rodney Turner, CEO of AYOXXA, is scheduled for Wednesday, January 10th, 9:30am PST in room Franciscan - B on the Ballroom level.

"We believe this is an ideal time to present AYOXXA to interested investors and pharmaceutical executives as the Company has made major progress in executing its strategy to position AYOXXA as a leading player in one of the fastest growing fields in molecular research - advanced multiplex protein analysis," said Rodney Turner, CEO of AYOXXA. "We have recently significantly expanded our portfolio of dedicated biomarker kits with a focus on the biology of inflammation, in particular, the immune response to inflammatory processes. Users have already deployed LUNARISTM kits in a range of diseases, such as auto-immune disorders, cancer, graft versus host disease, and retinal diseases. The kits are optimized to run on our LUNARISTM system and enable the identification and validation of biomarkers that can be used as potential new therapeutic targets, as well as inpatient stratification and monitoring. We are very much looking forward to discussing our products and plans at this important annual healthcare industry event."

Rodney Turner, AYOXXA's CEO and Wolfgang Kintzel, COO, will be available for one-on-one meetings over the course of the conference.

Parties interested in meeting with AYOXXA at Biotech Showcase are requested to send an invitation through the event's partneringONE(R) online system or to contact Kirsten Sievert at kirsten.sievert@ayoxxa.com.

About Biotech ShowcaseTM

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences. The Biotech Showcase 2018 is expected to draw over 3,000 attendees for three days of high level networking, representing upwards of 1,900 companies from over 52 countries.

To learn more about the conference, please visit https://ebdgroup.knect365.com/biotech-showcase/.

About AYOXXA

AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH is an international life science company based in Cologne (Germany) with offices in Boston, MA (USA) and Singapore. AYOXXA enables its customers and partners to utilize its reliable and optimized platform technology to fuel breakthroughs in all areas of life science research and to enhance success in translational science.

With LUNARISTM, its proprietary innovative beads-on-a-chip multiplexing platform for advanced protein analysis, the Company is paving the way for translating knowledge generated in a laboratory environment through clinical studies in support of basic biology and drug development. With its advantages in terms of quality, flexibility, robustness and efficiency, LUNARISTM enables fully scalable quantitative validation of biomarkers in minute amounts of biological samples. AYOXXA is commercializing a growing portfolio of standardized ready-to-use biomarker analysis assays, with a focus on the biology of inflammation and immune response.

LUNARISTM products are intended "for research use only" and may not be used in diagnostic procedures.

