Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Expeditors International of Washington's Revenue Grew 15.3% and EPS Surged 11.9%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Expeditors International's total revenues increased 15.3% to $1.80 billion from $1.56 billion in Q3 FY16. The Company's total revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion.

For the reported quarter, the Company's Airfreight Services revenues increased 18.3% to $735.16 million on a y-o-y basis, and Ocean Freight and Ocean Services revenues increased 13.7% to $563.39 million on a y-o-y basis. For the reported quarter, the Company's Customs Brokerage and Other Services revenues increased 13.1% to $503.62 million on a y-o-y basis.

For the reported quarter, Expeditors International's operating income increased 11.7% to $186.90 million from $167.26 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 30 basis points to 10.4% of revenue from 10.7% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Expeditors International's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 11.3% to $190.44 million from $171.11 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 40 basis points to 10.6% of revenue from 11% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Expeditors International's net income increased 11.8% to $120.26 million on a y-o-y basis from $107.58 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 11.9% to $0.66 on a y-o-y basis from $0.59 in the same period of last year surpassing analysts' expectations of $0.60.

Segment Details

United States - During Q3 FY17, the Company's United States segment's total revenues increased 12.4% to $503.46 million from $447.97 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 7.5% to $74.65 million from $69.46 million in Q3 FY16.

Other North America - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Other North America segment's total revenues increased 14.8% to $68.33 million from $59.52 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 48.7% to $9.22 million from $6.20 million in Q3 FY16.

Latin America - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Latin America segment's total revenues increased 10% to $27.86 million from $25.32 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 20.4% to $2.65 million from $3.33 million in Q3 FY16.

North Asia - During Q3 FY17, the Company's North Asia segment's total revenues increased 16.1% to $692.17 million from $595.99 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 20.8% to $72.07 million from $59.68 million in Q3 FY16.

South Asia - During Q3 FY17, the Company's South Asia segment's total revenues increased 9.7% to $175.91 million from $160.36 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 16.7% to $11.70 million from $14.05 million in Q3 FY16.

Europe - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Europe segment's total revenues increased 19.2% to $283.91 million from $238.19 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 58.4% to $11.12 million from $7.02 million in Q3 FY16.

Middle-East, Africa, and India - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Middle-East, Africa, and India segment's total revenues increased 18.5% to $110.44 million from $93.21 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 27% to $5.50 million from $7.53 million in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Expeditors International's cash and cash equivalents increased 6.1% to $1.03 billion from $974.44 million as on December 31, 2016.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable increased 13.4% to $1.35 billion from $1.19 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 15.1% to $836.06 million from $726.57 million in Q3 FY16.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities decreased 20.7% to $362.25 million from $456.93 million in the corresponding period of last year.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 19, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Expeditors International of Washington's stock slightly dropped 0.45%, ending the trading session at $64.67.

Volume traded for the day: 913.96 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 9.37%; previous three-month period - up 11.52%; past twelve-month period - up 18.86%; and year-to-date - up 22.11%

After yesterday's close, Expeditors International of Washington's market cap was at $11.42 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.17.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.30%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry.

