Teijin Aramid to Increase its Twaron Aramid Yarn Capacity by More Than 25%

Teijin Aramid today announced its intention to increase the production capacity for its Twaron/b> super fiber by more than 25%. This additional capacity will become available within the next five years. With this capacity expansion, Teijin Aramid will be able to meet future market demand and provide its customers with the material they need to excel in their markets.

The demand for Teijin's high-performance para-aramid fiber Twaron is increasing all the time, and the market outlook is positive. Growing the aramid business is one of the Teijin Group's key strategies, with an expected growth rate of 8% per year. The company is determined to ensure that this growth will go hand in hand with an even better service for its customers. As market leader, Teijin Aramid aims to capture a substantial part of the global market growth, which should eventually lead to a future market share bigger than 50%. Several substantial investments are planned to increase production capacity which includes implementing the latest technology.

"This new investment in increased capacity will help us, as market leader, to meet market demand, anyplace and anytime," says Gert Frederiks, CEO and President of Teijin Aramid. "It's our strategy to continuously invest in both optimizing our production facilities and in increasing our Twaron capacity. This will enable us to provide our customers with best-value products, in the right quantity, the right quality, and at the best price. Combined with our long history of knowledge and expertise in aramid fibers, this will place us in an excellent position to serve the world market."

By introducing the lean methodology and internal optimization programs, Teijin Aramid has been able to increase its Twaron production capacity by 130% since 1999. Teijin Aramid is determined to keep up this best-practice way of working. It will continuously invest in its factories, implement the latest technologies, and ensure economy of scale. This will enable the company to keep up with market demand and market competitiveness, while meeting its customers' demands.

The total extra capacity is planned to be fully available in the year 2022. Teijin Aramid is currently implementing a new spinning technology at its Twaron facility in Emmen, the Netherlands, as was communicated in July 2017. The extra capacity of that investment will become available as of May 2018.

About Teijin (Aramid)

Teijin Aramid is a subsidiary of the Teijin Group and world leader in aramids with production locations in the Netherlands, Thailand and Japan. For more information: http://www.teijinaramid.com and http://www.teijinendumax.com. Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Please visit http://www.teijin.com.