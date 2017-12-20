World's first LTE-M optimized chip ready for deployment on AT&T's network

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that its Monarch LTE Cat M1/NB1 Platform has completed AT&T's ADAPT chipset validation program and is now ready to support module certifications. Monarch is the world's first LTE-M chip built from the ground up to comply with the 3GPP Release13/14 standard. Monarch is a single chip solution comprising baseband, RF, power amplifiers, and memory, and is optimized in both hardware and software for the design of IoT devices.

"Having AT&T's stamp of approval marks a key milestone in the life of Monarch, the leading LTE Cat M1 chip in the world," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "For our customers launching devices on AT&T's network it means high quality, faster time to market, and an overall reduction in development time and cost for Monarch-based IoT modules and devices.

"All of our module partners who are building Monarch-based modules are leveraging our ADAPT certification to finalize their module certifications, and one of them, Wistron NeWeb (WNC), has already achieved approval of their IMS2 module that is now available through AT&T's IoT Accelerator Program."

"Sequans' Monarch provided an excellent basis for the IMS2 module," said Johnson Hsu, VP and GM, Connected Home Business Group, WNC. "Monarch's ultra low power consumption and other advanced features enabled us to deliver a powerful IoT module to AT&T's IoT Accelerator Program."

"Our ecosystem of LTE-M devices is enriched with the approval of Sequans' Monarch chipset," said Cameron Coursey, VP, Internet of Things Solutions, AT&T. "Our goal is to offer our customers a wide array of cost effective, low power consuming LTE IoT modules, and we are pleased to have Monarch-based modules now available through AT&T channels."

"We are thrilled to see more of our module partners getting their Monarch-powered devices certified by leading operators and we look forward to seeing more LTE-M devices launching soon on AT&T's leading network," said Karam.

AT&T's ADAPT chipset validation processes assure device makers that Sequans' Monarch Platform and modules based on it meet AT&T's stringent performance, interoperability, and feature requirements, and are approved for use in devices and modules operating on the AT&T 4G LTE-M network.

Among Monarch's key features are its ultra low power consumption, allowing very long battery life for IoT devices, and its programmable RF filtering technology that enables a single hardware design (Single-SKU) to operate on any LTE band worldwide. Monarch is a member of Sequans' StreamliteLTE product family.

Sequans has numerous module partners building modules based on Sequans' Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT Platform. Please visit Sequans' Module Partners web page for a full listing of available modules with specifications and certification status.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the IoT. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

