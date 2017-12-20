Oskar Blues uses NFC-enabled coasters to drive 66% of all campaign traffic and generate 4.5X more time on-site than other marketing channels

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") (OSE: THIN; OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing and smart packaging solutions, today published a case study in conjunction with craft beer leader and current customer, Oskar Blues Brewery. In June, Oskar Blues distributed 200,000 'smart' coasters nationwide in bars and restaurants as part of a marketing campaign to celebrate the brewer's 15th anniversary and promote a new 16-ounce Dale's Pale Ale Draft Can. The coasters featured NFC SpeedTap tags and fully integrated with Thinfilm's CNECT cloud-based software platform. When tapped by a patron with a smartphone, the coasters generated a behind-the-scenes video that shared the history of the Dale's Pale Ale brand, showcased the new 16-ounce beer, and highlighted the can's unique artwork.

The campaign response as gauged by website traffic was highly positive, with engagement via smart-coasters eclipsing engagement through other social and marketing channels. Key results include the following:

66% of all marketing campaign traffic was generated by smart coaster interaction

4.5X more time on-site as compared to traffic from other channels

60% of participants returned to the Oskar Blues website at least one additional time

1.97% average click-through rate (CTR) campaign-wide

11.76% CTR on best-performing box of coasters (net cost of $1.25 per user)

The case study, which highlights the campaign and its results, can be downloaded by visiting http://thinfilm.no/oskar-blues-casestudy.

"Oskar Blues was looking to extend engagement of our Dale's Pale Ale 15-year CANniversary campaign beyond packaging and signage," said Chad Melis, Marketing Director for Oskar Blues Brewery. "Thinfilm delivered a mobile solution that resonated with the beer drinker and created strong conversion."

While Oskar Blues' primary objective was brand awareness, the high engagement rates generated by the Thinfilm smart coasters showed the brewery that it could leverage participants' longer attention spans to deliver more immersive mobile experiences in future campaigns.

"We are very pleased to see such compelling results come out of the Oskar Blues smart-coaster campaign," said Tauseef Bashir, EVP Global Sales and Business Development for Thinfilm. "Oskar Blues has always stood out from the competition in the ultra-competitive craft beer space, and now they're effectively using NFC solutions to widen that gap."

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a global leader in NFC mobile marketing and smart-packaging solutions using printed electronics technology. The Company creates printed tags, labels, and systems that include memory, sensors, displays, and wireless communication all at a cost-per-function unmatched by conventional electronic technologies.

Thinfilm offers end-to-end mobile marketing solutions that feature hardware, label/packaging integration services, and comprehensive cloud-based management, reporting and analytics. Collectively, these components deliver a powerful 1-to-1 digital marketing platform through which brands of all sizes can connect directly with consumers, all with the simple tap of a smartphone. The resulting disintermediation of search engines, online marketplaces, and social platforms empowers brands to control messaging, enhance consumer dialogue, build loyalty, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Thinfilm's roadmap integrates technology from a strong and growing ecosystem of partners to bring intelligence to everyday, disposable items. Its mission is to effectively extend the traditional boundaries of the Internet of Things to fuel the Internet of Everything.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; U.S. headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilm.no.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded 20 years ago in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned, flagship brew Dale's Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues is one of the fastest growing breweries in the country and operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas. Oskar Blues produced more than 200,000 barrels in 2016 and Dale's Pale Ale earned the nation's top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. The original craft beer canners continue to push innovation with creations like The CROWLER, Hotbox Coffee Roasters, B. Stiff Sons Old Fashioned Sodas, The Oak Room, Oskar Blues Fooderies, REEB Cycles and the cycling inspired accommodations and event space at REEB Ranch in North Carolina. Oskar Blues is available in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., parts of Canada, Puerto Rico, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Brazil, and South Korea.

