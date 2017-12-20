To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Telephone +45 7012 5300 20 December 2017







Company Announcement number 101/2017 - 20 December 2017



Auction and other issues on 27 December 2017



Realkredit Danmark will hold an auction on mortgage covered bonds (SDRO's) in series 10F for the issuing of new loans in the above mentioned series because of large remortgaging activity as of 1 January 2018.



The auction will be held on Wednesday 27 December 2017 with 29 December 2017 as value date.



Since the final amount is expected to change until the day of the auction, the final amount will not be announced until the day of the auction. The amount will be announced via Reuters chat system on Wednesday 27 December at approx. 9.00 a.m. or by contacting the phone number mentioned below.



Terms and conditions of the auction are set out in the appendix to this announcement.



Realkredit Danmark further expects an increase in sales of bonds financing:



FlexLån (other maturities) DKK 1,000 - 2,000 mio.



Other floating rate loans DKK 750 - 1,500 mio.



30 year fixed rate loans DKK 300 - 1,200 mio.



10 to 20 year fixed rate loans DKK 250 - 750 mio.



It is expected that the main part of the bonds will be sold by the tap on Wednesday 27 December 2017.



A total of DKK 7.5 - 11 bn. including the auction amount is expected to be sold.



Realkredit Danmark is not obligated to sell the entire amount of bonds announced.





The Executive Board



Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone



+45 45 13 20 19.



