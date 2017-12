AS Baltika plans in 2018 to disclose information and organise the annual general meeting on the following dates:



27.02.2018 Unaudited interim accounts for the IV quarter



22.03.2018 Audited annual report for 2017



19.04.2018 Unaudited interim accounts for the I quarter



16.05.2018 Annual general meeting of shareholders



19.07.2018 Unaudited interim accounts for the II quarter



18.10.2018 Unaudited interim accounts for the III quarter



Maigi Pärnik-Pernik Member of the Management Board maigi.parnik@baltikagroup.com