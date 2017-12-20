The Game-Changing Year for Marijuana Stocks Is HereIf you fear the bull market in marijuana stocks is over, then we urge you to reevaluate that assumption. Because come 2018, we're expecting a major growth spurt in marijuana stocks.2016 was the best year on record for marijuana stocks. It gave us the three unicorns of the marijuana industry-Canopy Growth Corp (OTCMKTS:TWMJF), (TSE:WEED) stock, Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS: ACBFF), (TSE: ACB) stock, and Aphria Inc (OTCMKTS:APHQF,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...