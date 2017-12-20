United Oil and Gas successfully cased its Podere Maiar 1 (PM1) well on the Selva gas field, with production flow testing set to begin in January. The PM1 well on the Podere Gallina licence in Northern Italy, in which United held a 20% stake, saw perforations of 11 metres "executed successfully" on two individual gas reservoirs in the medium-upper Pliocene sands. United advised that the completed well was ready for production and was "on gas". Rig demobilisation was underway on Wednesday with ...

