Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new market intelligence study on the mining industry. A renowned mining equipment manufacturing client wanted to get an inclusive view of the company's existing market presence, customers, challenges, and the competition prevailing across the mining equipment manufacturing space. The client wanted to devise robust marketing strategies to stay ahead of the competition.

According to the market intelligence experts at Infiniti, "Major players in the mining equipment manufacturing space are utilizing market intelligence to gauge actionable insights into the marketing, sales, and competitor activities across the industry."

The mining industry is witnessing challenges regarding harsh climates, water scarcity, and rising energy costs, which has affected the growth of the mining equipment manufacturers. Firms that are operating in the mining industry are adopting market intelligence solutions to successfully build sales and marketing strategies to retain their existing customers.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to recognize and develop effective strategies across business units. The client was able to gain precise information relevant to company's markets and make informed business decisions. Also, the client was able to help clients enter new markets and minimize the risk of investments.

This market intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gather information on various data sets and analyze the information across multiple sub-segments

Gather information on the competitor's landscape and better understand the customer needs

This market intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the competitive landscape

Providing a quick and concise overview of the mining equipment market

