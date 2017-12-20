The following is a statement from 3Shape:

3Shape is dismayed to learn that Align Technology is terminating its Invisalign interoperability contract with 3Shape TRIOS.

In a communication sent from Align Technology to 3Shape TRIOS doctors, Align announced the termination of the connection between Invisalign and 3Shape TRIOS in the United States with only 30 days-notice. This is despite the fact that the interoperability has absolutely no legal link to the patent infringement allegations against 3Shape, which are completely unfounded and without merit.

3Shape was not a part of the decision announced yesterday, nor informed of Align Technology's intentions beforehand. On the contrary, based on its communication with Align the last month, 3Shape was given the impression that Align had no intention of closing the Invisalign interoperability. 3Shape can only view this as an attempt by Align to maintain market share in the clear aligner market based on their now expired patents.

3Shape TRIOS has been named the best intraoral scanner by the industry for five years in a row1, and the most accurate in an independent ADA study2. 3Shape will continue to pursue our open eco-system to ensure that doctors and patients are able to choose the aligner systems and solutions they prefer. The 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner is already open to several high quality clear aligner providers in integrated workflows3

"3Shape believes that an open market with freedom of choice is in the best interest of doctors and patients. Aside from Orthodontics, 3Shape TRIOS provides market-leading solutions for restorative and implant treatment," says Tais Clausen and Nikolaj Deichmann, 3Shape co-CEOs and co-Founders.

About 3Shape

3Shape is changing dentistry together with dental professionals across the world by developing innovations that provide superior dental care for patients. Our portfolio of 3D scanners and CAD/CAM software solutions for the dental industry includes the multiple award-winning 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner, the upcoming 3Shape X1 CBCT scanner, and market leading scanning and design software solutions for dental labs.

Two graduate students founded 3Shape in Denmark's capital in the year 2000. Today, 3Shape has over 1,200 employees serving customers in over 100 countries from an ever-growing number of 3Shape offices around the world. 3Shape's products and innovations continue to challenge traditional methods, enabling dental professionals to treat more patients more effectively. www.3shape.com

1. http://www.cellerantconsulting.com/index.asp?N=dental-consulting-Best-of-Class-2017&C=772&P=25576

2. https://newdentistblog.ada.org/ada-professional-product-review-looks-at-accuracy-of-six-intraoral-scanning-devices/

3. https://www.3shape.com/customer-programs/ortho-partner-integrations/orthodontic-solution-providers

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005411/en/

Contacts:

3Shape Communications

Bruce Frederic Mendel

E-mail:bruce.mendel@3shape.com

Web:www.3shape.com