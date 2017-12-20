Seinäjoki, Finland, 2017-12-20 14:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atria Plc Company announcement 20 December 2017 at 3.15 pm



Atria Plc's long-term incentive plan 2018 - 2020



Atria Plc's Board of Directors has decided on a long-term incentive scheme for the company's key personnel for the period 2018 - 2020. The new incentive period which is based on share and cash bonus is divided into three one year earning periods. The first earning period begins on January 1, 2018 and ends December 31, 2018. The possible remuneration of the system is based on the company's earnings per share EPS (70%) and organic growth (30%).



Remuneration for the period 2018 is paid in equal thirds in 2019, 2020 and 2021 partly in company's shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related charges for the key person in the remuneration. If the key person's employment or employment ends before the payment of the premium, the premium will not normally be paid.



The target group of the share-based incentive scheme comprises maximum 40 people. The maximum cost of the total amount of commissions payable per earning period is EUR 2 million.



The purpose of the new premium system is to encourage Atria's key personnel to increase their ownership of company shares and through their decisions and operations to increase the company's long-term value.



ATRIA PLC Juha Gröhn CEO



