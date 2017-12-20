

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actuant Corp. (ATU) reported earnings for first quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $11.48 million, or $0.19 per share. This was lower than $12.04 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $288.96 million. This was up from $265.79 million last year.



Actuant Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $11.48 Mln. vs. $12.04 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.7% -EPS (Q1): $0.19 vs. $0.20 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q1): $288.96 Mln vs. $265.79 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.10 - $0.15 Full year EPS guidance: $1.05 - $1.15



