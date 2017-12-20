sprite-preloader
20.12.2017 | 14:24
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Issuance of New Shares

Royal Dutch Shell plc

ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces that it has today issued 52,721,433 A ordinary shares of €0.07 each in relation to the scrip dividend programme for the third quarter 2017 interim dividend.

Following this issue, the total number of A shares in issue is 4,597,136 ,050 ordinary shares of €0.07 each and the total number of B shares is 3,745,486,731 ordinary shares of €0.07 each. A shares and B shares have identical voting rights. The Company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The total number of A shares and B shares in issue is 8,342,622,781 ordinary shares of €0.07 each and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Royal Dutch Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement will be available on http://www.shell.com/investor.

December 20, 2017

Mark Edwards

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


© 2017 PR Newswire