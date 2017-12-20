At the request of Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB, 559077-0714, Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB B-shares will be traded on First North as from December 22, 2017.



The company has 15 212 153 shares (2 000 000 A-shares and 13 212 153 B-shares) as per today's date.



Short name: HDW B ----------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 15 571 191 ----------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009889405 ----------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 141945 ----------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 ----------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559077-0714 ----------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.