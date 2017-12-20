Sessions, Proposals and Sponsorship Opportunities are now available for the February 2018 Conference

The HPC Advisory Council (HPCAC), a leading for community benefit, member-based organization dedicated to advancing high-performance computing (HPC) research, education and collaboration through global outreach, and Stanford University today announced its 2018 HPCAC-Stanford Conference will take place February 20-21 2018, at Stanford University's Munger Conference Center/Paul Brest Hall. The annual California-based conference draws world-class experts from all over the world for two days of thought leadership talks and immersive tutorials focusing on emerging trends with extensive coverage of AI, Data Sciences, HPC, Machine Learning and more.

February 2018 will mark eight years of the council's collaboration with Stanford University's High Performance Computing Center (HPCC). Silicon Valley's locality, combined with Stanford's intimate venue and attraction of savvy participants, has made the Stanford Conference a go-to annual forum, attracting HPC and AI users and vendors to showcase the latest in their development or offerings. The council has a consistent history of delivering content-rich agendas and expert specialists and attracting broad participation from across the highly diverse, distributed, multi-disciplined community and beyond. Focused on topics of great societal impact and responsibility, the conference combines invited talks featuring industry visionaries with sponsor-led usage, innovation and future technology sessions. It also attracts contributed talks from renowned subject matter experts (SMEs).

"HPC drives most aspects of new discoveries, innovations and breakthroughs," said Gilad Shainer, HPC Advisory Council chairman. "The conference's open format and broad accessibility gives attendees a forum for learning about new and emerging technologies and sharing best practices to further their own works. By gaining early insight into the rapid changes taking place and exploring areas where we can make a difference together, everyone benefits."

"The Stanford Conference is an intimate gathering of the global HPC community who come together to collaborate and innovate the way to the future," said Steve Jones, Director of Stanford's High Performance Computing Center. "SMEs, mentors, students, peers and professionals, representing a diverse range of disciplines, interests and industry, are drawn to the conference to learn from each other and leave collectively inspired to contribute to making the world a better place."

Registration is required to attend the annual Stanford Conference which is open to the public and free of charge. Registration is open through Feb. 16, 2018. Information on sessions submissions and sponsorship proposals can be found on the conference pages on the HPCAC website.

In addition to its premiere Stanford Conference, the organization's only U.S.-based forum, the council hosts multiple conferences around world each year. The 2018 schedule continues in April with the first four day, combined session of the annual Swiss Conference and HPCXXL meeting in Lugano, Switzerland; Australia's two-day conference planned for August; with one day sessions to be held in Spain in September and China in October to close out the year. The council also supports two major student-focused competitions each year. The annual ISC-HPCAC Student Cluster Competition (SCC), in partnership with the ISC Group, officially kicked off in November with the reveal of nine of twelve international teams competing next June during the ISC High Performance Conference and Exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany. Kicking off in May, the annual RDMA competition is a six-month long programming competition between student teams throughout China that culminates in October with winning teams revealed at the annual China Conference. Sponsor opportunities are available to support all of these critical education initiatives. More information on becoming a member; conference dates, locations and sponsorships; and student competitions and sponsorships is available on the HPCAC website.

