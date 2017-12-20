$4.1 Billion Magnetic Field Sensor Markets to 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global magnetic field sensor market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 8.30% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$4.130 billion by 2022, increasing from US$2.559 billion in 2016.

Rapidly growing automotive industry is poised to drive the market for magnetic field sensors over the projected period. Continuous advancements in the consumer electronics and aerospace & defence industry will further augment the market growth for the magnetic field sensors. Proliferation of IoT and increasing application of these sensors across various industry verticals will increase the demand for more powerful magnetic field sensors. However, technical limitations of these sensors are expected to restrain their market growth.



The major players discussed in this report include Allegro MicroSystems, LLC, TDK Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, and Melexis among few others.



In the report, global Magnetic field sensor market has been segmented by type, application, and geography:



By Type

Hall Effect sensors

Squid sensors

Magnetoresistive sensors

Fluxgate sensors

Others

By Application

Speed sensing

Position sensing

Flow Rate sensing

Navigation

Others

Allegro MicroSystems, LLC

TDK Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Melexis

NXP Semiconductors

Kohshin Electric Corporation

