On 18 December 2017, the Management Board of the Financial Supervision Authority adopted the decision to register the public offering, listing and admission to trading prospectus of Arco Vara AS. The decision to increase the share capital of Arco Vara AS by issuing new shares will be put to vote at the extraordinary general meeting convened on 27 December 2017. Arco Vara AS will publish the notice of the share offer after the adoption of the decision of the extraordinary general meeting.



The prospectus in English and its summary in Estonian are attached to the current notice and are also available electronically on the webpage of Financial Supervision Authority (www.fi.ee) and on the webpage Arco Vara AS (www.arcorealestate.com).



Evelin Kanter Head of Legal Department Arco Vara AS Tel: +372 614 4594 evelin.kanter@arcovara.ee http://www.arcorealestate.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=657767