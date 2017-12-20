Growing Demand for Advanced Virtual Mobile Health Services Fueling Multi-billion Dollar Telemedicine Market Growth

PALM BEACH, Florida, December 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Key factors driving the telemedicine market growth include rising demand for accessible healthcare for consumers in remote areas, technological advancements in telecommunication and medical devices, as well as increasing need to reduce the overall expense on healthcare by the patients. With significant rise in prevalence of geriatric population worldwide, innovative telemedicine services are expected to go through favorable demand in coming years.According to Crystal Market Research, the global telemedicine market is expected to be around $3 billion by 2025. The key players operating in the global telemedicine market focus on product innovation and development to introduce next generation products which will assist physicians in remotely interacting with patients more efficiently. A few companies in the headlines this week include: Active companies in the healthcare industry include: Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX-V: RHT), Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC), Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND), Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH), Teledoc Inc. (NYSE: TDOC).

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: RQHTF) (TSX-V: RHT.V), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with B Golden Care Services, LLC in McAllen, Texas to implement Reliq's iUGO Care chronic care management platform for its 1,000 complex continuing care patients. Onboarding of patients is expected to begin in late Q1 2018.

"We are excited to be working with B Golden Care Services," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. "Reliq's iUGO Care platform will help B Golden track and manage their patients and enable automated claims submissions to Medicare and Medicaid. iUGO Care helps healthcare organizations like B Golden provide high quality care more efficiently with tools that support patient triaging, scheduling, caregiver workflows and billing. Our platform allows healthcare providers to proactively manage complex chronic care patients in the lower cost community setting, reducing the need for costly and disruptive acute interventions such as hospital stays, long term care admissions and ER visits." Read this full release and recent news releases for Reliq Health Technologies at: http://marketnewsupdates.com/news/rqhtf.html

"Our mandate at B Golden is to support patients with complex chronic conditions who are aging in place," said Mr. Joseph Estapa, President and CEO of B Golden Care Services. "Studies consistently show that providing patients with medication reminders, coaching and education in the home setting drives patient engagement and improves health outcomes. We are passionate about improving access to care for patients in our community and helping people stay healthy and at home as they age." B Golden Care Services, LLC is a new and growing chronic care management agency in Southern Texas. The company provides services to patients in the home setting, supporting patients aging in place, improving medication adherence and empowering patients to proactively manage their own health.

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq's powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. The iUGO Care platform integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery.



In other Industry developments:

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) this week announced additional actions to support the Company's goal of improving financial performance and enhancing shareholder value. The changes include an expansion of the previously announced cost reduction program, an update to the ongoing board refreshment process to ensure that the Board of Directors has the best mix of skills and experience to maximize the future value of the Company, and exploring a potential sale of Conifer. In addition, the Company is issuing its Outlook for 2018 and has reaffirmed the previously announced shareholders rights plan until the 2018 annual meeting. Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company with nearly 130,000 employees united around a common mission: to help people live happier, healthier lives. Through its subsidiaries, partnerships and joint ventures, including United Surgical Partners International, the Company operates general acute care and specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers and other outpatient facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND) closed down on Tuesday at $9.10 on larger than normal volume of over 16.06 Million shares traded by the market close. Kindred Healthcare, Inc., a top-105 private employer in the United States, is a FORTUNE 500 healthcare services company based in Louisville, Kentucky with annual revenues of approximately $6.1 billion(1). At September 30, 2017, Kindred's continuing operations, through its subsidiaries, had approximately 86,400 employees providing healthcare services in 2,475 locations in 45 states, including 77 long-term acute care hospitals, 19 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 16 sub-acute units, 609 Kindred at Home home health, hospice and non-medical home care sites of service, 101 inpatient rehabilitation units (hospital-based) and contract rehabilitation service businesses which served 1,653 non-affiliated sites of service.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) a company providing an integrated value-based care platform to the nation's leading health systems and physician organizations, this month announced that Evolent and Premier Health have terminated the stock purchase agreement whereby Evolent was to purchase Premier Health Plan. The two parties were unable to reach terms on the related party agreements. Evolent Health partners with leading provider organizations to achieve superior clinical and financial results in value-based care. With a provider heritage and over 20 years of health plan administration experience, Evolent operates in more than 30 U.S. health care markets, actively managing care across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations.

Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) the world's largest and most trusted provider of virtual care delivery services, earlier this month announced record growth of greater than 100% in the hospital and health system market. The company now supports more than 200 hospitals, more than doubling its total in 2017. With the industry's only fully configurable solution backed by comprehensive operational support, Teladoc is successfully partnering with facilities across the United States to address diverse needs including increased financial pressure, requirements to improve care outcomes and changing consumer expectations.

