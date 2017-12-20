The "Pharmaceutical Development of ATMPs" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This course will provide a comprehensive overview of the regulatory, quality and GMP requirements to consider when developing ATMPs.

Agenda:

Day one

Quality considerations for ATMPs

Introduction to ATMPS

Definition of ATMPs and associated terms

Classification of ATMPs

The regulatory landscape

Examining the European regulatory landscape for ATMPs detailed analysis of existing regulation 1394/2007

Considering factors lying outside of the regulation's scope, e.g. combination products

Links to related directives, e.g. Tissues and Cells Directives (2002/98/EC and 2004/23/EC); medical devices directive (93/42/EEC) and forthcoming regulation

Strategic considerations

Opportunities to meet with regulators to maximise approval chances

ATMP-specific options in the EU: certification procedure, risk-benefit approach

Accelerated access opportunities in EU and US

Insight into global regulations and requirements

Examining key markets including Europe, US and Japan

Evaluate the regulatory differences between regions to help you build a strategic approval route

GMP requirements at Phase I in US and Europe ramifications for your product

Conditional licencing in Japan possible potential for you?

Practical insight into other markets: South Korea

Overcoming quality challenges

Overview of frequent quality concerns

Potency assay development

Determining critical quality attributes

Developing a successful QC strategy for short shelf-life product

QP release: timing and logistical challenges for ATMPs

Day two

GMP and GCP for ATMPs

GMP for ATMPs

What is required: examine the major differences between GMP for ATMPs and conventional therapeutics

Overcoming potential pitfalls when manufacturing cells

Current GMP interpretations

Multiple manufacturing sites for autologous products

Point-of-care preparation devices

Delivery and shipping

Considering stability issues

Challenges in transporting cell therapies/cryopreservation

Preparation on site

Preparation for clinical trial

Optimising materials for regulatory compliance vendor qualification

Risk analysis for biological materials

The comparability concept and its importance in preparing for clinical trials

Introduction to GMO approval requirements

Practical considerations for the Investigational Medicinal Product Dossier (IMPD)

Terms and definitions

Guidance on IMPD content for ATMPs

Data requirements for first-in-human vs later clinical trials

