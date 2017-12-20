Tivoli A/S - Stock Exchange Announcement no. 11



The board of directors has decided on the financial calendar 2018.



16 March: Annual Report 2017



23 April: Q1 2018



23 April: Annual General Meeting



15 August: Q2 2018



30 October: Q3 2018





Sincerely,



Andreas Morthorst



CFO



Contactperson: Head of Press, Torben Plank (+45 33 75 04 40 / tpl@tivoli.dk)



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=657780