Tivoli A/S - Stock Exchange Announcement no. 11
The board of directors has decided on the financial calendar 2018.
16 March: Annual Report 2017
23 April: Q1 2018
23 April: Annual General Meeting
15 August: Q2 2018
30 October: Q3 2018
Sincerely,
Andreas Morthorst
CFO
Contactperson: Head of Press, Torben Plank (+45 33 75 04 40 / tpl@tivoli.dk)
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=657780
