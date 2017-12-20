The "The FDA Drug Approval Process" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
A comprehensive overview of FDA procedures, requirements for marketing authorizations and recent developments affecting the drug approval process in the US.
This seminar, by a US lawyer with over 40 years of experience dealing with pharmaceutical regulation in the United States and Europe, will provide a general introduction to all aspects of the US drug approval process.
Agenda:
Programme Day one
DAY ONE
Structure and functions of the Food and Drug Administration
Historical background of US drug approval requirements
General regulatory requirements for drugs
- Drug definition (drugs versus cosmetics, foods, biologics and medical devices)
- Labelling rules
- Patient information requirements
- Good manufacturing practice regulations
- Establishment registration and product listing
Regulation of pharmaceutical research
Preclinical research
- Good laboratory practice
- Guidelines for toxicity testing and special studies
- ICH guidelines
Clinical Research
- The investigational new drug (IND) application
- Content
- Procedure for FDA review
- Clinical holds
- Good Clinical Practice
- Responsibilities of sponsors and monitors
- Responsibilities of investigators
- Transfer of responsibilities to contract research organisations (CROs)
- Informed consent and institutional review boards (IRBs)
- FDA guidelines for clinical studies
- ICH guidelines
- Expanded access programs, including treatment INDs
- FDA enforcement programmes
- Clinical site inspections
- Disqualification of investigators
- Other
Programme Day two
The new drug application (NDA) process
When an NDA is required
Content of NDAs
- Electronic submissions
Requirements for approval
- Safety
- Effectiveness
- Acceptance of foreign clinical data
- Manufacturing, chemistry and controls
- Labelling
- Other
Procedures for review of NDAs
- User fees
- PDUFA commitments
- Acceptance for filing
- 74-day letter
- Review priorities
- Divisional review
- Mid-cycle meetings
- Amendments to pending applications
- Advisory committees
- Action letters and approvals
- Dealing with a complete response letter
- Dispute resolution procedures
- Ombudsman
- Informal appeals
- Administrative hearings and judicial review
- Accelerated approval, fast track and breakthrough status
- Preapproval inspections
- Review of initial promotional materials
Phase 4 studies, REMs and other post-market requirements
Supplemental NDAs
- Labelling changes, new indications
- Changes-being-effected (CBE) supplements
- Manufacturing and formulation changes
Annual reports
Special issues
Safety reporting
- Preclinical studies
- Clinical studies
- Post-marketing safety reports
- Field alert reports and biological product deviation
- reports
Biological products, including biosimilars
- Abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs)
- General requirements
- Bioequivalence issues
- Data exclusivity and patent linkage
Over-the-counter drugs (including switches)
Orphan drugs
- Designation procedures
- Market exclusivity
Incentives for Paediatric Studies
Incentives for drugs to treat resistant microorganisms (GAIN Act)
Drug imports and exports
Freedom of Information Act
Recent developments including 21st Century
Cures proposals
