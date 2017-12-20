The "The FDA Drug Approval Process" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

A comprehensive overview of FDA procedures, requirements for marketing authorizations and recent developments affecting the drug approval process in the US.

This seminar, by a US lawyer with over 40 years of experience dealing with pharmaceutical regulation in the United States and Europe, will provide a general introduction to all aspects of the US drug approval process.

Agenda:

Programme Day one

DAY ONE

Structure and functions of the Food and Drug Administration

Historical background of US drug approval requirements

General regulatory requirements for drugs

Drug definition (drugs versus cosmetics, foods, biologics and medical devices)

Labelling rules

Patient information requirements

Good manufacturing practice regulations

Establishment registration and product listing

Regulation of pharmaceutical research

Preclinical research

Good laboratory practice

Guidelines for toxicity testing and special studies

ICH guidelines

Clinical Research

The investigational new drug (IND) application

Content

Procedure for FDA review

Clinical holds

Good Clinical Practice

Responsibilities of sponsors and monitors

Responsibilities of investigators

Transfer of responsibilities to contract research organisations (CROs)

Informed consent and institutional review boards (IRBs)

FDA guidelines for clinical studies

ICH guidelines

Expanded access programs, including treatment INDs

FDA enforcement programmes

Clinical site inspections

Disqualification of investigators

Other

Programme Day two

The new drug application (NDA) process

When an NDA is required

Content of NDAs

Electronic submissions

Requirements for approval

Safety

Effectiveness

Acceptance of foreign clinical data

Manufacturing, chemistry and controls

Labelling

Other

Procedures for review of NDAs

User fees

PDUFA commitments

Acceptance for filing

74-day letter

Review priorities

Divisional review

Mid-cycle meetings

Amendments to pending applications

Advisory committees

Action letters and approvals

Dealing with a complete response letter

Dispute resolution procedures

Ombudsman

Informal appeals

Administrative hearings and judicial review

Accelerated approval, fast track and breakthrough status

Preapproval inspections

Review of initial promotional materials

Phase 4 studies, REMs and other post-market requirements

Supplemental NDAs

Labelling changes, new indications

Changes-being-effected (CBE) supplements

Manufacturing and formulation changes

Annual reports

Special issues

Safety reporting

Preclinical studies

Clinical studies

Post-marketing safety reports

Field alert reports and biological product deviation

reports

Biological products, including biosimilars

Abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs)

General requirements

Bioequivalence issues

Data exclusivity and patent linkage

Over-the-counter drugs (including switches)

Orphan drugs

Designation procedures

Market exclusivity

Incentives for Paediatric Studies

Incentives for drugs to treat resistant microorganisms (GAIN Act)

Drug imports and exports

Freedom of Information Act

Recent developments including 21st Century

Cures proposals

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6n2ckj/the_fda_drug?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005533/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Drug Discovery