The demarcation between medicinal products and devices is becoming evermore important. In addition, with the convergence of emerging novel technologies the number of drug/device combination products and medical devices incorporating a medicinal substance are increasing.
This seminar will provide practical advice on the borderline issues concerning these combination products and provide key guidance on the regulatory strategy to follow.
Agenda:
Day one
09.30 Chairman's welcome
09.40 Introductory overview
Background
Life cycle management
Exclusivity
Patents
10.10 European regulatory guidance
Life expectations of a competent authority
Impact of the revision to the MDD
EMEAs viewpoint management
12.30 Panel discussion on the EU regulatory requirements
13.45 Defining the regulatory approval route for your product
Product classification
Differences between device containing ancillary medicinal substances and medicinal products
14.30 Medical Device CE Certification Notified Body expectations
Devices containing ancillary medicinal substance
Devices containing ancillary human blood derivative
Post CE Marking expectations and changes
15.45 Highlights of major differences in documentation between:
Device
Drug and device
Device and drug
16.15 Quality and non-clinical considerations for combination products
Quality, pre-clinical and biocompatibility issues and how to address these for combination products
What kind of non-conformance can we expect if you combine a drug and device?
Day two
09.00 Review of day one
09.05 Companion diagnostics
09.30 Clinical trial considerations
10.15 FDA's approach to combination products
FDA's approach to combination products
Requirements for product assignment, pre-market review and post-market regulation
Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulation
Resources and guidance documents
Hints and tips on good approaches
11.20 FDA's approach to combination products (continued) Mark Kramer
12.45 Panel discussion Compare and contrast EU and USA regulations
14.15 Human tissue engineered products
What are tissue engineered and advanced therapy combination medicinal products?
How are these new borderline products regulated in the EU and US?
What are the practical challenges with development of these products?
Impact of the proposed regulation on medical devices
15.30 Post market surveillance for combination products: Vigilance or pharmacovigilance?
