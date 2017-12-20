The "Drug/Device and Device/Drug Combinations in the EU and USA" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The demarcation between medicinal products and devices is becoming evermore important. In addition, with the convergence of emerging novel technologies the number of drug/device combination products and medical devices incorporating a medicinal substance are increasing.

This seminar will provide practical advice on the borderline issues concerning these combination products and provide key guidance on the regulatory strategy to follow.

Agenda:

Day one

09.30 Chairman's welcome

09.40 Introductory overview

Background

Life cycle management

Exclusivity

Patents

10.10 European regulatory guidance

Life expectations of a competent authority

Impact of the revision to the MDD

EMEAs viewpoint management

12.30 Panel discussion on the EU regulatory requirements

13.45 Defining the regulatory approval route for your product

Product classification

Differences between device containing ancillary medicinal substances and medicinal products

14.30 Medical Device CE Certification Notified Body expectations

Devices containing ancillary medicinal substance

Devices containing ancillary human blood derivative

Post CE Marking expectations and changes

15.45 Highlights of major differences in documentation between:

Device

Drug and device

Device and drug

16.15 Quality and non-clinical considerations for combination products

Quality, pre-clinical and biocompatibility issues and how to address these for combination products

What kind of non-conformance can we expect if you combine a drug and device?

Day two

09.00 Review of day one

09.05 Companion diagnostics

09.30 Clinical trial considerations

10.15 FDA's approach to combination products

FDA's approach to combination products

Requirements for product assignment, pre-market review and post-market regulation

Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulation

Resources and guidance documents

Hints and tips on good approaches

11.20 FDA's approach to combination products (continued) Mark Kramer

12.45 Panel discussion Compare and contrast EU and USA regulations

14.15 Human tissue engineered products

What are tissue engineered and advanced therapy combination medicinal products?

How are these new borderline products regulated in the EU and US?

What are the practical challenges with development of these products?

Impact of the proposed regulation on medical devices

15.30 Post market surveillance for combination products: Vigilance or pharmacovigilance?

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8q68ns/drugdevice_and?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005537/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Drug Delivery, Drug Discovery