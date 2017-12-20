Exiger Expands Global Leadership Team with Key Promotions

NEW YORK andLONDON, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Global regulatory, financial crime, risk and compliance company, Exiger, today announced five executive promotions.

"Since our launch almost five years ago, cultivating the brightest and most intellectually diverse team of subject matter experts and leading technologists has been the heart of Exiger's business plan," said Michael Beber, Exiger President and CEO. "I am incredibly proud to announce the promotions of five stand out individuals who, through their intellect, hard work and passion, have provided the innovative yet practical solutions to solve our clients' most complex challenges. It is my privilege to work with this exceptional group of financial crime compliance, data analytics, investigations and due diligence professionals as they continue to grow their careers at Exiger. We will continue to leverage the incredible talent within Exiger to create and deliver purpose-built technology-enabled solutions for our global financial, corporate and governmental clients."

For their distinguished contributions to Exiger's rapid growth and success, we are pleased to recognize the following individuals:

Chris Andre is promoted to Managing Director in Exiger Advisory, based out of Exiger's New York office. As Deputy Head of Financial Crime Compliance for the Americas, Chris develops and manages engagements for global, regional and local banks involving financial crime compliance program reviews, program enhancements, risk assessment processes, training development and governance strategies. He is also responsible for leading the development of Exiger Risk 360, Exiger's risk assessment technology platform. Prior to joining Exiger, Chris spent almost two decades in the financial services industry managing compliance risks for some of the world's largest banks, including Citigroup, JP Morgan and UBS AG.

Jonathan (Jon) Ball is promoted to Managing Director and Deputy Global Head of Analytics in Exiger Advisory, based out of Exiger's New York office. In this role, Jon will work directly with Exiger's Global Head of Analytics to build and expand the business worldwide. Jon leads diverse teams of technologists, investigators, and compliance professionals on many of Exiger's most difficult and complex assignments. He is an expert in bank fraud and money laundering investigations, and financial crime control testing at international financial institutions. Jon also leads financial investigations, leveraging technology to analyze large sets of multi-modal data, including financial transaction sets, to identify suspicious activity and investigative leads. Prior to joining Exiger, Jon was a Special Agent for the New York Field Office of the FBI where he developed and implemented technical solutions for intelligence collection.

Dayna Bordin, CAMS, is promoted to Managing Director in Exiger Advisory, based out of Exiger's London office. As EMEA Deputy Head of Financial Crime Compliance and a specialist in anti-money laundering (AML), Dayna focuses on financial crime compliance operations, leading country review and risk initiatives for the company's financial institution clients. An expert in regulatory risk with extensive corporate and criminal investigations experience, Dayna joined Exiger from Santander UK, where she was the Head of Financial Crime for the Regulatory Audit team. While there, she performed audits of regulatory risk across all divisions including retail, commercial, private banking and wholesale. Dayna is a member of the Australian Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Jennifer Smith is promoted to Senior Vice President, Global Head of Talent & Culture, based out of Exiger's New York office. In this role, Jennifer will continue to lead Exiger's global Talent & Culture team, supporting recruitment, talent management, organization development and learning, worldwide. Jennifer joined Exiger in 2015 to help the company deliver on its aggressive global growth strategy with a focus on building scalable people operations, tech-enabled infrastructure and process, and talent development capabilities. Jennifer has over 20 years of international experience leading people operations and human resources functions at company's including Navigant, Lexis Nexis, Kroll and Grant Thornton.

Peter Woglomis promoted to Managing Director at Exiger Diligence, based out of Exiger's New York office. Peter specializes in global research and investigative due diligence, with a focus on leading the rapid development of the company's IPO diligence business. Peter also spearheaded the establishment of Exiger's Smartsource network, leveraging in-country experts to provide contextualized analysis forExiger's financial institution, corporate and private equity clientsincluding evaluating potential risks in both emerging and developed markets. Prior to joining Exiger, Peter held leading investigations and due diligence roles with Deloitte, Control Risks Group and Kroll.

More information on Exiger and its professionals is available atwww.exiger.com.

About Exiger

Exiger is a global regulatory and financial crime, risk and compliance company. Exiger arms financial institutions, multinational corporations and governmental agencies with the practical advice and technology solutions they need to prevent compliance breaches, respond to risk, remediate major issues and monitor ongoing business activities. Exiger works with clients worldwide to assist them in effectively managing their critical challenges while developing and implementing the policies, procedures and programs needed to create a sustainable compliance environment. A global authority on regulatory compliance, the company also oversees some of the world's most complex court-appointed and voluntary monitorships in the private and public sectors, including the monitorship of HSBC. Exiger has four principal business units being: Exiger Advisory; Exiger Diligence Exiger Government Services; and Exiger Tech, including AI-based automated due diligence solutions DDIQ and Insight 3PM. Exiger operates through offices in New York City, Silver Spring (DC Metro), Miami, Toronto, Vancouver, London, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

