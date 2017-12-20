Radix Presents F3.Space, the Web Design Contest in Association With ResellerClub

NEW YORK, December 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ResellerClub, an Endurance International Group company that powers over 200,000 web designers and developers, today announced that it will roll out the F3.Space Web Design contest, powered by Radix, to their community of Web Professionals. The contest, which offers prizes worth $30,000 including weekly and monthly winners, is open to website designers worldwide.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130522/614177 )

The contest invites small and medium agencies, freelancers and anyone with an inclination toward web design to participate and showcase their talent. The rule being, the website submitted for F3 should be on any one of the Radix domain extensions, namely ONLINE, .TECH, .SPACE, .STORE, .PRESS, .SITE, .WEBSITE, .HOST and .FUN.

Speaking about F3, Shridhar Luthria, Vice President, Channel Partners, Endurance International Group said, "ResellerClub has always been targeted towards Web Pros, even hosting our own version of a web design contest a year ago with SiteWars. Since then, we have organised and participated in several events such as Ctrl+F5, TechTalks and WordCamps around the country. Our collaboration with Radix is allowing us to bring this contest to our audience and I'd strongly recommend ResellerClub clients to enter and give it their best. Great money, fantastic recognition and a chance to get reviewed by expert judges - F3 has it all. This is a win-win for Web pros, Radix and ResellerClub; may the best designer win."

An expert panel will evaluate the entries to F3 which includesjudgeslike Chad Borlase, Group Creative Director at SapientRazorfish; Laura Müller, UX Lead at MetaDesign and Hakarl Bee, Group Creative Director at RAPP. Entries will be evaluated on 3 criteria - Form, Function and Flair (F3). Along with these criteria, the contest also has a social angle wherein the entries are open to public votes which add weightage to the evaluation.

Speaking about the vision of the contest, Vice President and Business Head of Radix, Sandeep Ramchandani, said, "Radix is focused on engaging with end users through various initiatives. While we are actively working with the global startup community through the Startup League with F3.Space we are focusing specifically on the web design community, including small and medium sized agencies and freelancers."

The contest which began on 10th August, 2017 is currently open and will end on 31st March, 2018. To participate, visit: https://f3.space/.

About Radix

Radix offers rich and memorable Internet addresses that will host the next big idea, initiative, community, enterprise, killer app or viral sensation. Radix has successfully launched 9 new domain extensions, including .ONLINE, .TECH, .STORE, .SPACE, .FUN, .SITE, .PRESS, .HOSTand .WEBSITE.

About ResellerClub

ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to Web Designers, Developers and Web Hosts. Today, ResellerClub has evolved into a one-stop-shop marketplace for all products and services that a Web Professional can use to enable small businesses to build a meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers Shared Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, Email, Backup, Security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 500+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for Web Professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of Web Presence products, PaaS and SaaS based tools.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (em)Powers millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to vitalize their online web presence, email marketing, mobile business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, iPage, Domain.com, BigRock, SiteBuilder and SinglePlatform, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,600 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: http://www.endurance.com.

Media Contact:

Karthik Balachander

pr@resellerclub.com

+91-22-3079-7676, extn: 7791

Senior Manager - Marketing

ResellerClub

