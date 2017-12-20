Microsoft Skype for Business Now Supported by Gong.io, Pioneer of Conversation Intelligence for Sales

SAN MATEO, California and TEL AVIV, Israel, December 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Gong.io, the #1 conversation intelligence platform for B2B sales, today announces that it fully supports Microsoft Skype for Business, the popular web-conferencing system. The platform joins other commonly used conferencing systems already supported by the platform, including Zoom, GoToMeeting, WebEx, Join.me, BlueJeans, and ClearSlide.

Recognized last week by CB Insights as an artificial intelligence leader in its AI 100 list, Gong.io can record, transcribe, and analyze all sales calls and demos performed on Microsoft Skype for Business, creating a much-needed layer of value for sales professionals using the conferencing system.

"With Gong.io compatible with Microsoft Skype for Business, sales pros have even more ways to improve their performance using AI to close more deals," said Gong.io CEO Amit Bendov. "The technology gives salespeople a competitive edge by alerting them to a variety of pain points corresponding to their sales conversations over Skype for Business, including customer objections, competitive comparisons, pricing sensitivity, and a host of other key insights."

The company's patented technology uses AI to analyze hundreds of data parameters within each call. Gong.io's application programming interface allows its customers to easily and seamlessly integrate their dialer, telephony or web conferencing system with the Gong.io Conversation Intelligence Platform. This provides actionable insights on all sales conversations, helping sales leaders close the gap between their top and middle-of-the-pack performers.

Right out of the box, Gong supports most standard telephony systems like Shoretel, RingCentral, TalkDesk, and NICE InContact. Users also enjoy integrations with all popular dialers such as SalesLoft, Outreach, InsideSales, Five9, Groove, FrontSpin, NewVoiceMedia, and Natterbox.

About Gong.io

Gong is the #1 Conversation Intelligence platform for B2B sales. It helps sales teams improve their calls and demos and gives sales leaders insights into how well calls are being conducted. Gong records, transcribes, and analyzes sales calls using AI, helping the sales organization understand what works, and what doesn't. Visit Gong.io for more information.