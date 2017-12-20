Hotel opening marks the first Hyatt hotel in mainland Spain

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today the opening of Hyatt Centric Gran Via Madrid. The 159-room hotel is located in the heart of Madrid along the vibrant Gran Vía. As the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Spain, Hyatt Centric Gran Via Madrid boasts an unbeatable location designed to be a launch pad for sightseeing, tasting and experiencing everything the capital city has to offer. The hotel is just minutes from the famous El Retiro Park, Prado museum, Royal Palace and many boutique shops.

"We are delighted to open Spain's first Hyatt Centric hotel in the hustle and bustle of Madrid's city center," said Gonzalo Maggi, general manager, Hyatt Centric Gran Via Madrid. "We are confident that our hotel will serve as a terrific launch pad for guests. Located in a historic landmark building originally built in the 1920s, guest will be able to easily explore all that is vibrant, exciting, and memorable about Madrid."

The hotel's contemporary guestrooms and suites are stylishly decorated and infused with local flare. Each suite offer city views and spacious furnished terraces. The hotel's restaurant and bar, Hielo y Carbon, offers handcrafted signature cocktails and locally inspired fare along with an authentic mix of crudos and grilled dishes. The hotel features one of the most spectacular rooftop terraces in Madrid where guests will be able to experience unparalleled views of the ornate Gran Vía.

Guestrooms

The hotel has 159 guestrooms including: seven junior suites; five executive suites; two terrace suites; and one Fenix Suite and Presidential Suite overlooking the Gran Vía. Each guestroom has complimentary Wi-Fi, a 55-inch-flat-screen TV, individually controlled air-conditioning and an electronic safe.

Dining and Drinking

The hotel boasts three dining options: Hielo Y Carbon, Ondas: Vermuteria + Lounge, and Via Fantastica. In the Hielo Y Carbon restaurant, guests can experience a sophisticated and unique mix of local delicacies. The restaurant features a hot charcoal kitchen serving local meats and the Crudo Bar invites guests to try crafted cocktails, regional wines and beers from the Ginoteca. The modern Ondas: Vermuteria Lounge serves all-day tapas and cocktails along with hot and cold snacks, tea, coffee, barrel-aged cocktails, vermouth on-tap, wine and beer. Via Fantastica is the hotel's rooftop bar that overlooks the city and offers a relaxing atmosphere.

Wellness

The fitness center is open 24 hours a day and is equipped with state-of-the-art cardio equipment and free weights.

Other services available include restaurant-to-go service, full-service concierge, multilingual staff as well as laundry and dry cleaning services to fulfill every need. For more information, please visit https://granviamadrid.centric.hyatt.com.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

The Hyatt Centric Experience

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created for millennial-minded travelers who want to be in the middle of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery. The lobby lounge is a launch pad providing guests with information about the most sought after food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. The bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don't, including Beekind's environmentally conscious bath products, Bluetooth-enabled electronics and salon-grade blowdryers. A team of colleagues is always available to recommend local hidden gems to launch guests' discovery of the destination. For more information please visit hyattcentric.com. Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with HyattCentricExplorer.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 13 premier brands. As of September 30, 2017, the Company's portfolio included 739 properties in 57 countries. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to create value for shareholders, build relationships with guests and attract the best colleagues in the industry. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Residence Club brand names and have locations on six continents. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

